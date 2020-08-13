Global  
 

Liverpool release vibrant new turquoise away kit for 2020/21 season as Nike partnership starts with bold designs

talkSPORT Thursday, 13 August 2020
Liverpool have released their new away kit for the 2020/21 campaign as their new partnership with Nike gets off to a bold start. The Premier League champions’ lucrative five-year deal with the American company, believed to be worth £30million per annum, became effective as of August 1. Their new away strip features a vibrant teal […]
