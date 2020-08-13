Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2nd Test Live: Pakistan opt to bat vs England

IndiaTimes Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Check live cricket score, scorecard and ball by ball commentary of 2nd Test match between England and Pakistan on Times of India.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: James Anderson 'confident' for second Pakistan Test despite missing Ben Stokes

James Anderson 'confident' for second Pakistan Test despite missing Ben Stokes 01:08

 England cricketer James Anderson speaks to the press ahead of his team'ssecond Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on ThursdayAugust 13.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

England's Root says Anderson will return to his best again [Video]

England's Root says Anderson will return to his best again

Joe Root backs James Anderson to hit peak form again in the two remaining test matches against Pakistan adding that Ben Stokes is a big miss and he's spoken to Stuart Broad after his fine for breaching..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:51Published
James Anderson given nod to play in next test against Pakistan [Video]

James Anderson given nod to play in next test against Pakistan

Joe Root confirms that James Anderson will not be rested for the second Testagainst Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl. “Jimmy is likely to play, yes. Wouldn’tyou give him the opportunity with nearly 600..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
England’s Ben Stokes to miss remaining Pakistan Tests for family reasons [Video]

England’s Ben Stokes to miss remaining Pakistan Tests for family reasons

Ben Stokes will miss England’s final two Tests against Pakistan as he preparesto travel to New Zealand to be with his family. Stokes has played a full partin England’s red-ball team this summer,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

1st Test Live: Pakistan opt to bat vs England

 Check live cricket score, scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of 1st Test match between England and Pakistan on Times of India.
IndiaTimes

Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 1 live score, news updates: Pakistan opt to bat

 The three-match Test series between England and Pakistan is scheduled to begin from Wednesday (August 5, 2020) as Pakistan has won the toss and opted to bat...
Zee News

Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Day 1 live score, news updates

 While England will be looking forward to win their second Test match series since the resumption of international cricket, Pakistan will aim to move up from...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesIndian Express

Tweets about this

Sara_Ai_Dev

Sara 🌠🪐👽 England v Pakistan: second Test, day one – live! #news https://t.co/wgvh8f7cH1 https://t.co/rhi2o5nAwj 5 minutes ago

muazamiqbal_AR

Muazam S. Iqbal England v Pakistan: second Test, day one – live! #news https://t.co/4xd9rjBvQD https://t.co/7aRNh7KyNf 6 minutes ago

worldnews_05

World News England vs Pakistan Live Score, Second Test, Day 1: Pakistan 85/2 at tea in Southampton | Cricket news: .... Visit… https://t.co/k2ETsBUfjz 11 minutes ago

UmarmiaK

Umarmia Kashya England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Highlights: England On Top After Rain Dominates Opening Day's Play https://t.co/31PLG65utp 18 minutes ago

StreamyardBot

StreamYard Bot RT @iramizraja: 2:30 pm Pak time live again today with my favourite people to discuss Pakistan’s chances of winning the second Test. Can th… 39 minutes ago

RizwanH40818952

cricket lover RT @cricbuzz: Rain/ English bowlers dominate the opening day of Southampton Test Stumps: Pakistan 126/5 .. #ENGvPAK Can Babar Azam (25*… 46 minutes ago

avpnews_live

AVP News 2nd Test: Anderson strikes against Pakistan as Alam’s long wait ends with a duck – Times of India https://t.co/oG6gZ7iqCw 1 hour ago

danyaldgk

Danyal Raza Ansari RT @ESPNcricinfo: Play gets back underway in Southampton after a lengthy rain delay and the tea break. Pakistan resume on 85/2. Ball-by-b… 1 hour ago