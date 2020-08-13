Global  
 

Where is the UFC APEX and what is it? The facility hosting Cormier vs Miocic fight at UFC 252 that president Dana White calls ‘game changing’

talkSPORT Thursday, 13 August 2020
The UFC juggernaut is back home in Nevada for the titanic showdown between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic. UFC 252 will take place at the state-of-the-art APEX, which has come to the promotion’s aid during the pandemic, prior to Fight Island. Amanda Nunes beat Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 there and live events will be […]
News video: Miocic, Cormier face off ahead of their tiebreaking heavyweight showdown at UFC 252

Miocic, Cormier face off ahead of their tiebreaking heavyweight showdown at UFC 252 01:27

 Champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Daniel Cormier face off ahead of their tiebreaking heavyweight showdown at UFC 252

