Newcastle Jets 3-0 Wellington Phoenix: Top-two hopes over for Talay´s men Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Wellington Phoenix’s hopes of advancing directly to the A-League semi-finals were dashed by a 3-0 loss to Newcastle Jets on Thursday. The Phoenix’s failure to win their final game of the regular season means they will go into the elimination finals, with Melbourne City guaranteed to finish second. Wellington dominated the first half but were […] 👓 View full article

