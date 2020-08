You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Eugenie Bouchard opens restart with straight-sets upset of No. 8 seed Kudermetova Eugenie Bouchard rolled to a 6-0, 6-3 upset over No. 8 seed Veronika Kudermetova on Monday at the Prague Open as the Canadian won her first official match since...

CBC.ca 3 days ago





Tweets about this BDRSportsforMe Canadian Eugenie Bouchard pulls off another upset at Prague Open https://t.co/xmDa6wuHPe https://t.co/QVb70sLCvP 2 hours ago Doug Dirks Canadian Eugenie Bouchard pulls off another upset at Prague Open tennis tournament | CBC Sports… https://t.co/UgFjAKRMkM 3 hours ago