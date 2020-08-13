Global  
 

RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid Champions League: Live streaming, RBL v ATL Dream11, time in IST & where to watch

DNA Thursday, 13 August 2020
RBL vs ATL Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 Team Player List, RBL Dream11 Team Player List, ATL Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid Head to Head.
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Atletico Madrid ready for Champions League clash after COVID scare

Atletico Madrid ready for Champions League clash after COVID scare 01:42

 Atletico Madrid arrive in Lisbon after COVID scare

WE PREDICTED EVERY CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RESULT! #WNTT [Video]

WE PREDICTED EVERY CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RESULT! #WNTT

With the Champions League returning to our screens as Manchester City take on Real Madrid tonight, Joe looks at the full fixture list and attempts to predict each result. With Barcelona vs Napoli,..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 10:57Published
Champions League: Quarter-final draw [Video]

Champions League: Quarter-final draw

A look at the Champions League quarter-final draw that could see Manchester City face Juventus, should they overcome Real Madrid in their last-16 tie.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
The UEFA Champions League is officially back in August! [Video]

The UEFA Champions League is officially back in August!

The Champions League is officially coming back this summer and we can't wait!!! This news feels too good to be true (knock on wood).

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published

CL: Leipzig manager keen to avoid clash with Atletico's Simeone

CL: Leipzig manager keen to avoid clash with Atletico's Simeone RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann wants to keep cool in Lisbon should sparks start to fly with "dynamite" Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone during Thursday's...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

