“The Clippers were awe-inspiring” — Skip Bayless on Clippers clinching 2nd seed over Nuggets

The Clippers had a slow first half but rallied in the second half to beat the Nuggets 124-to-111 last night. Paul George led all players with 27 points and Lou Williams chipped in with 23 off the bench. Kawhi Leonard said after the game that their team goal is to quote, "get in better habits with less mistakes going forward." Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Clippers' performance.


