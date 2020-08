Shannon Sharpe: Damian Lillard would be the 2nd best player in the Eastern Conference Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Damian Lillard has gone off his last two games scoring 51 then 61 points in back-to-back victories. And earlier this week on the show, Shannon said that if Dame was playing in the East, he’d be the second-best player behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. Hear Shannon defend his case. Damian Lillard has gone off his last two games scoring 51 then 61 points in back-to-back victories. And earlier this week on the show, Shannon said that if Dame was playing in the East, he’d be the second-best player behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. Hear Shannon defend his case. 👓 View full article