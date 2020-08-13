Global  
 

Colin Cowherd: The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't have a tougher path to a championship

FOX Sports Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd: The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't have a tougher path to a championshipColin Cowherd thinks the Los Angeles Lakers' path to the championship is tougher than ever with teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers. Colin explains why it's officially a hot take to say the Lakers could win the title in the bubble.
0
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
 Colin Cowherd thinks the Los Angeles Lakers' path to the championship is tougher than ever with teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers. Colin explains why it's officially a hot take to say the Lakers could win the title in the bubble.

