Jimmy Butler says he intentionally shoved Chris Paul: 'Mess with one of my guys, then you gotta deal with me'

CBS Sports Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Butler wouldn't stand for Chris Paul throwing a ball at Duncan Robinson
