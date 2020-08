Sources: Bills, Dawkins agree to $60M extension Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Dion Dawkins, a mainstay at left tackle since he was picked in the second round of the 2017 draft, has agreed to a $60 million extension through the 2024 season, sources told ESPN. 👓 View full article

