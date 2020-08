Dizzed.com Nationals’ Strasburg ejected for arguing – from the stands https://t.co/Y39x7RpYK2 18 seconds ago WFXR Sports Nationals’ Strasburg ejected for arguing – from the stands https://t.co/LjiBXWAb3T 2 minutes ago Carl Willis RT @SportsTalkNC8: LOL Strasburg got ejected for arguing***and strikes... FROM THE STANDS YALL!!!! #Nationals https://t.co/TAuXtJcPJ7 16 minutes ago Zach Hamilton RT @NBCSWashington: Stephen Strasburg was ejected Thursday for arguing***and strikes... from the stands. https://t.co/bVLRF8M35H 44 minutes ago Terry Paul RT @DarrenMHaynes: 🚨🚨MUST SEE🚨🚨 #Nationals Stephen Strasburg was just ejected for arguing***and strikes from his seat in Section 121!!… 1 hour ago NatsNatsNats - Wooo Baseball fan Stephen Strasburg gets ejected from the stands for arguing***and strikes | NBC Sports Washington https://t.co/4fpSmeVwRA 1 hour ago Mrs.Bullwinkle @DullesDistrict It seems you weren't the only one not happy about the calls. https://t.co/iw6kaNs9IX 1 hour ago NBCSports Washington Stephen Strasburg was ejected Thursday for arguing***and strikes... from the stands. https://t.co/bVLRF8M35H 2 hours ago