RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid: Player ratings as Dayot Upamecano shines in German side's victory

You Might Like

Tweets about this Saheed Afolabi FACT: RB Leipzig was founded in 2009 and are in their first ever UEFA Champions League semi-final and they also the… https://t.co/JLXxAzFO1u 5 minutes ago The last bread bender 🇸🇱🇳🇬 kindly reminder that RB Leipzig was formed in 2009, they have sailed to the semi finals of the #UCL beating the pra… https://t.co/MHeSXuuRaL 14 minutes ago Sir Harvey Cruz RT @SoccerByIves: FINAL- RB Leipzig 2, Atletico Madrid 1. Tyler Adams delivers the game-winning goal to send RB Leipzig to the UEFA Champ… 17 minutes ago deVille 🕊 RT @Squawka: Marcos Llorente has had fewer touches (5) than any other Atletico Madrid player in the opening 30 minutes against RB Leipzig.… 23 minutes ago Ives Galarcep FINAL- RB Leipzig 2, Atletico Madrid 1. Tyler Adams delivers the game-winning goal to send RB Leipzig to the UEFA… https://t.co/eRzOZ1oW2F 25 minutes ago Alariwo Of Radio 📻 🇳🇬 56 - Dayot Upamecano in the 1st half against Atlético de Madrid : - 56 touches, record at HT - Only Leipzig player… https://t.co/eXlUfFk1OO 27 minutes ago Chris.AFC93 Atletico Madrid did a job on Liverpool at Anfield only to bench their best player and blow it against Leipzig... Excessively pragmatic 28 minutes ago Edward Am enjoying the champion league quarter final match btn Atletico Madrid and Leipzig....for my opioin there is one C… https://t.co/jIgfcWaxNF 31 minutes ago