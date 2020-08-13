RB Leipzig make fun of Liverpool fan who criticised Tyler Adams’ introduction… shortly before United States international scored Champions League quarter-final winning goal against Atletico Madrid Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

One unlucky Liverpool supporter was left with egg on their face as an ill-judged tweet about RB Leipzig’s new hero Tyler Adams was mocked by the German club. Adams, the United States international, scored the winning goal two minutes from time in Leipzig’s Champions League quarter-final clash vs Atletico Madrid. His strike, which deflected past […] 👓 View full article

