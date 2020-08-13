Global  
 

RB Leipzig make fun of Liverpool fan who criticised Tyler Adams’ introduction… shortly before United States international scored Champions League quarter-final winning goal against Atletico Madrid

talkSPORT Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
One unlucky Liverpool supporter was left with egg on their face as an ill-judged tweet about RB Leipzig’s new hero Tyler Adams was mocked by the German club. Adams, the United States international, scored the winning goal two minutes from time in Leipzig’s Champions League quarter-final clash vs Atletico Madrid. His strike, which deflected past […]
News video: FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match

FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match 00:56

 Lionel Messi and his Barca team mates arrive in Lisbon ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

RB Leipzig 2-1 Atletico Madrid: No Werner, no problem as late Tyler Adams goal fires Germans into Champions League semi-finals

 RB Leipzig will play in their first ever Champions League semi-final as the Germans stunned Atletico Madrid on Thursday night. Despite losing star striker Timo...
talkSPORT


