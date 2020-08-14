|
Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina enjoy private time on yacht
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying his summer holidays with partner Georgina Rodriguez on a yacht.
According to British tabloid, The Sun, Cristiano, 35, was celebrating winning the Serie A title with Juventus for the second time in a row. He signed for the Italian club in 2018. On Wednesday, he...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this