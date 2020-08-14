Global  
 

Champions League: I was confident about myself, says PSG hero Choupo-Moting

Mid-Day Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has said he always believed that Paris Saint-Germain could win despite being a goal down against Atalanta for most parts of the Champions League one-legged quarter-final tie. Choupo-Moting emerged as the club's unlikely quarter-final hero as he scored the winner after coming on as a late substitute at...
