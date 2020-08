Super Rugby Aotearoa: Blues v Crusaders match won't be held this weekend following Auckland lockdown extension Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Blues and Crusaders at Eden Park in Auckland won't be held this weekend after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed Auckland will remain at alert Level 3 until August 26.The outbreak...

