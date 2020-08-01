Global  
 

Carolina Hurricanes set to play the Bruins on Saturday

FOX Sports Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
The Carolina Hurricanes will host conference foe Boston
Video Credit: NHL - Published
News video: Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights 02:17

 Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 08/13/2020

Patrice Bergeron snipes the 2OT winner past Mrazek [Video]

Patrice Bergeron snipes the 2OT winner past Mrazek

Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron scores the 2OT Winner against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of Round One.

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:31Published
Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias [Video]

Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias

(CNN) Like many in southeastern Florida this weekend, West Palm Beach resident Benjamin Peterson was at Costco Friday stocking up on essentials in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias. The..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this

dwayne_venzen

Venzen Dwayne At Home 🏘️ #StayHome RT @NHLdotcom: The Bruins expect to have a better idea Friday whether David Pastrnak will be able to play in Game 3 against the Hurricanes… 4 hours ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com The Bruins expect to have a better idea Friday whether David Pastrnak will be able to play in Game 3 against the Hu… https://t.co/zkLQG8Kka0 4 hours ago

MYBARRYSHOW

Barry Warry The Carolina Hurricanes came to play hockey tonight and kicked the nancy boy Boston Bruins asses!! WOOO!!! #NHL… https://t.co/v6u7nluopZ 4 hours ago

newsobserver

The News & Observer Reimer gets start in net for Canes and wins while Bruins play without forward David Pastrnak, who was unfit to play. https://t.co/BYclVXoVSI 4 hours ago

TheHerald_Sun

Durham Herald-Sun Reimer gets start in net for Canes and wins while Bruins play without forward David Pastrnak, who was unfit to play. https://t.co/Xu3H0aPlzX 4 hours ago

nandosports

N&O Sports Reimer gets start in net for Canes and wins while Bruins play without forward David Pastrnak, who was unfit to play. https://t.co/1k8mSoV13p 4 hours ago

BruinsTampa

BRUINS NATION TAMPA RT @BruinsCLNS: 🥅END OF 2🥅 Carolina took the lead, but Brad Marchand pulls the Bruins back even in the final seconds of the period. 20 min… 6 hours ago

BruinsCLNS

Boston Bruins on CLNS 🥅END OF 2🥅 Carolina took the lead, but Brad Marchand pulls the Bruins back even in the final seconds of the period… https://t.co/7ssnrzrT7e 6 hours ago