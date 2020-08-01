Carolina Hurricanes set to play the Bruins on Saturday

Patrice Bergeron snipes the 2OT winner past Mrazek
Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron scores the 2OT Winner against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of Round One.
Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias
(CNN) Like many in southeastern Florida this weekend, West Palm Beach resident Benjamin Peterson was at Costco Friday stocking up on essentials in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias. The..
Venzen Dwayne At Home 🏘️ #StayHome RT @NHLdotcom: The Bruins expect to have a better idea Friday whether David Pastrnak will be able to play in Game 3 against the Hurricanes… 4 hours ago
NHL.com The Bruins expect to have a better idea Friday whether David Pastrnak will be able to play in Game 3 against the Hu… https://t.co/zkLQG8Kka0 4 hours ago
Barry Warry The Carolina Hurricanes came to play hockey tonight and kicked the nancy boy Boston Bruins asses!! WOOO!!! #NHL… https://t.co/v6u7nluopZ 4 hours ago
The News & Observer Reimer gets start in net for Canes and wins while Bruins play without forward David Pastrnak, who was unfit to play. https://t.co/BYclVXoVSI 4 hours ago
Durham Herald-Sun Reimer gets start in net for Canes and wins while Bruins play without forward David Pastrnak, who was unfit to play. https://t.co/Xu3H0aPlzX 4 hours ago
N&O Sports Reimer gets start in net for Canes and wins while Bruins play without forward David Pastrnak, who was unfit to play. https://t.co/1k8mSoV13p 4 hours ago
BRUINS NATION TAMPA RT @BruinsCLNS: 🥅END OF 2🥅
Carolina took the lead, but Brad Marchand pulls the Bruins back even in the final seconds of the period. 20 min… 6 hours ago
Boston Bruins on CLNS 🥅END OF 2🥅
Carolina took the lead, but Brad Marchand pulls the Bruins back even in the final seconds of the period… https://t.co/7ssnrzrT7e 6 hours ago