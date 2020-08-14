Rodriguez v Real Madrid, Courtois v Chelsea – players who haunted parent clubs in the Champions League as Coutinho set to face Barcelona

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Champions League preview: Barcelona v Bayern Munich



Barcelona and Bayern Munich - the only previous winners left in the ChampionsLeague - go head to head in Friday's quarter-final. Take a look at the stats. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 9 hours ago Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon



Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 17 hours ago FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match



Lionel Messi and his Barca team mates arrive in Lisbon ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:56 Published 17 hours ago

Tweets about this