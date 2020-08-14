Global  
 

Rodriguez v Real Madrid, Courtois v Chelsea – players who haunted parent clubs in the Champions League as Coutinho set to face Barcelona

Friday, 14 August 2020
Philippe Coutinho will be hoping to get one over on his parent club when Bayern Munich face Barcelona on Friday. The attacking midfielder has been on loan with the Bundesliga club for the 2019/20 season and is allowed to face Barca in their Champions League quarter-final – which is live on talkSPORT. Coutinho never settled […]
