Stipe Miocic is the fire-fighting, toilet-scrubbing heavyweight champion set to defend his title at UFC 252 against Daniel Cormier

talkSPORT Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
When Stipe Miocic landed one devastating right hook to the chin of Fabricio Werdum in 2016, the 45,000 fans in attendance were stunned into silence. The crowd in Curitiba, Brazil had watched their idol felled with a single punch, his heavyweight belt prised away as his consciousness slowly returned. For Miocic, the celebrations lasted less […]
