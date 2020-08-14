Boxing schedule 2020: All major upcoming fights and results including Canelo Alvarez, Anthony Joshua and Mike Tyson exhibition date
Friday, 14 August 2020 () Here is a list of all the major fights scheduled to take place this year and the results of the biggest boxing fights of the year. August 12, LS-LIVE, Wakefield, England – MTK Global 🇬🇧📺 iFL TV // 🇺🇸📺 ESPN+ Jono Carroll vs Maxi Hughes (Super-Lightweight) August 14, Matchroom HQ Back Garden, Essex, England – Eddie […]
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is returning to the ring for the first time in 14 years. The 54-year-old boxing legend announced Thursday that he will fight a fellow former heavyweight champion,..
Seven in 10 worry poor health will limit their life experiences- and Gen Z are more concerned than boomers, according to a new survey.The survey of 2,000 adults in the U.S. split evenly from Gen Z to..