Boxing schedule 2020: All major upcoming fights and results including Canelo Alvarez, Anthony Joshua and Mike Tyson exhibition date

talkSPORT Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Here is a list of all the major fights scheduled to take place this year and the results of the biggest boxing fights of the year. August 12, LS-LIVE, Wakefield, England – MTK Global 🇬🇧📺 iFL TV // 🇺🇸📺 ESPN+ Jono Carroll vs Maxi Hughes (Super-Lightweight) August 14, Matchroom HQ Back Garden, Essex, England – Eddie […]
