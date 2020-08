You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Reds Gameday Experience



ONE THING WE KNOW FOR SURE ABOUT THE MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL EXPERIENCE THIS YEAR -- IT WON'T BE THE SAME -- FOR THE PLAYERS OR THE FANS. FOR NOW -- NO FANS ARE ALLOWED IN -- BUT IF YOU CLOSE YOUR EYES.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:24 Published 3 weeks ago Reds 2000 Position Preview: Outfielders



Jesse Winker hopes to get a lot of at-bats between playing outfield or DHing. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 00:59 Published 3 weeks ago 2020 Reds Position Preview: Starting Pitchers



AND WE KNOW -- ON *PAPER* THIS REDS TEAM IS ONE OF THE BEST IN A LONG TIME -- AND HOPEFULLY A TITLE-CONTENDER... BUT WE'LL SEE IT PUT TO THE TEST FOR THE FIRST TIME TONIGHT. NOW IF THEY'RE GONNA MAKE A.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:59 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this Zack Shogo shows off with incredible catch in LF Sent with the @MLB app. #MLB https://t.co/HBCJvNGzyn 11 hours ago