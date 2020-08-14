'A scouting nightmare': 2021 NFL draft could see big ripple effects from college football cancellations, postponements

The Big Ten made it official today -- cancelling fall sports -- and the college football season.This comes after reports that 12 of the conferences 14 presidents voted to not play this fall. Katie Johnston reports.
The Big Ten officially canceled fall sports in 2020 with hopes of playing in the spring during Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman's Zoom call Tuesday with reporters, highlighting the uncertain..
