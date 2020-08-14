Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Messi and Suarez to lead line and Coman to return? How Barcelona and Bayern Munich could line-up in mouth-watering Champions League tie

talkSPORT Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Bayern Munich face Barcelona in the most mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final tie so far on Friday evening. The Bavarians steamrolled to their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title in June and their form has been frightening to say the least, with a 7-1 aggregate drubbing of Chelsea advancing them to the next round last time out. Barcelona, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Champions League preview: Barcelona v Bayern Munich

Champions League preview: Barcelona v Bayern Munich 01:24

 Barcelona and Bayern Munich - the only previous winners left in the ChampionsLeague - go head to head in Friday's quarter-final. Take a look at the stats.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon [Video]

Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon

Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match [Video]

FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match

Lionel Messi and his Barca team mates arrive in Lisbon ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:56Published
Ronaldo to QUIT Juve for PSG After Champions League Loss! W&L [Video]

Ronaldo to QUIT Juve for PSG After Champions League Loss! W&L

With Juventus seemingly falling apart on the pitch and Maurizio Sarri now out of a job, will Cristiano Ronaldo stick around to work under the untested Andrea Pirlo amidst interest from PSG? And have..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 13:13Published

Tweets about this