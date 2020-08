Trail Blazers Squeeze By Nets, Advance To Play-In Series Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Lillard did it all to give Portland a spot in the NBA's first play-in series, scoring 42 points to help the Trail Blazers escape with a 134-133 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. 👓 View full article

