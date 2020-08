Source: Seven NFL officials opt out of season Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Five on-field officials and two replay officials have opted out of the 2020 NFL season, a source told ESPN's Kevin Seifert. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Michael Stets RT @ZigFracassi: Source: Seven #NFL officials opt out of season https://t.co/Dhi5Rs6qE8 5 minutes ago WoodStone Source: Seven NFL officials opt out of season https://t.co/cTwDnhfChk via @ESPN App https://t.co/ydRoYS4D2I 5 minutes ago Zig Fracassi Source: Seven #NFL officials opt out of season https://t.co/Dhi5Rs6qE8 7 minutes ago