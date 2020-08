Name cannot be blank RT @michaelgrange: The last game in a super fun Raptors regular season was like so many before: A win with contributions from all over. I l… 1 minute ago

Paul Anderson RT @william_lou: 10 things from Raptors-Nuggets #NBA #WeTheNorth https://t.co/dTNRiOtR8S 2 minutes ago

Michael Grange The last game in a super fun Raptors regular season was like so many before: A win with contributions from all over… https://t.co/K0ZE2DNNkF 3 minutes ago

Andrew Livingston RT @NBACanada: The @Raptors wrap up the 2019/20 regular season with the BEST WINNING PERCENTAGE in franchise history! 🔥 Record: 53-19 #We… 3 minutes ago

Sheldon Alexander The #Raptors end the regular season with a win, but we tell you why THIS season was so special and get you set for… https://t.co/p4CoN7KYSs 4 minutes ago

Surge Raptors finish the regular season with best win percentage in franchise history https://t.co/X39n4lBS0D 5 minutes ago

Captor Zone https://t.co/jzt07fDg3T Nuggets close regular season with loss to Raptors, starters on bench https://t.co/Op3U7EDIq5 Our Hashtag #topenews 6 minutes ago