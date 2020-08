You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon



Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 1 day ago FC Barcelona players arrive in Lisbon ahead of Bayern match



Lionel Messi and his Barca team mates arrive in Lisbon ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:56 Published 1 day ago Lewandowski dazzles as Bayern crush Chelsea to move into last eight



Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick praises Robert Lewandowski as his side thrash Chelsea to reach the Champions League quarter-finals where they will play Barcelona. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:29 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Davies will take care of Messi, claims Bayern chief Alphonso Davies is capable of managing Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi in the Champions League quarter-finals, according to Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz...

SoccerNews.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this