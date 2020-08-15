Bayley vs. Asuka – SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Asuka earned the championship showdown with Bayley by winning a Triple Brand Battle Royal on SmackDown. Asuka earned the championship showdown with Bayley by winning a Triple Brand Battle Royal on SmackDown. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this