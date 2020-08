Blues' comeback bid falls short in 4-3 overtime loss to Canucks Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Bo Horvat scored on a breakaway at 5:55 of overtime Friday night to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the defending champion St. Louis Blues. Bo Horvat scored on a breakaway at 5:55 of overtime Friday night to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the defending champion St. Louis Blues. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this