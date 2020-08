Gerrit Cole fans eight in first taste of Yankees-Red Sox rivalry Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

The New York Yankees extended their lead on the AL East with a 10-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. New York's ace, Gerrit Cole, got his first taste of the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry by striking out eight in seven innings of work.