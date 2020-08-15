News24.com | Four-way tie for lead at PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship
Saturday, 15 August 2020
6 days ago) Billy Horschel fired a six-under par 64 to join a four-way tie atop a jammed leaderboard at the US PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship.
