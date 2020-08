Stephen Piscotty ninth inning grand slam saves Athletics in dramatic 8-7 win over Giants Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

The Bay Bridge Series got started in style with the Oakland Athletics erasing a five-run ninth inning deficit vs. the San Francisco Giants via a Matt Olson solo home run and Stephen Piscotty grand slam. Then, Mark Canha’s RBI sac fly in the 10th delivered the knockout punch to complete the epic comeback. The Bay Bridge Series got started in style with the Oakland Athletics erasing a five-run ninth inning deficit vs. the San Francisco Giants via a Matt Olson solo home run and Stephen Piscotty grand slam. Then, Mark Canha’s RBI sac fly in the 10th delivered the knockout punch to complete the epic comeback. πŸ‘“ View full article

