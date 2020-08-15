Arturo Vidal reacts to Robert Lewandowski goal as Barcelona get humiliated by Bayern (Video)

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lewandowski dazzles as Bayern crush Chelsea to move into last eight



Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick praises Robert Lewandowski as his side thrash Chelsea to reach the Champions League quarter-finals where they will play Barcelona. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:29 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Lewandowski´s extraordinary but Messi´s from another planet – Vidal Arturo Vidal is well aware of the threat posed by Robert Lewandowski ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich, but remains...

SoccerNews.com 2 days ago





Tweets about this