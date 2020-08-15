|
Arturo Vidal reacts to Robert Lewandowski goal as Barcelona get humiliated by Bayern (Video)
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Bayern Munich catapulted Barcelona hard from the Champions League by beating them 8-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday. The goals for the Bavarians were scored by Thomas Muller (2), Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski, and to cap it off, Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho (2). Coutinho also played a big part in Lewandowski’s […]
