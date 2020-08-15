Global  
 

Arturo Vidal reacts to Robert Lewandowski goal as Barcelona get humiliated by Bayern (Video)

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 15 August 2020
Bayern Munich catapulted Barcelona hard from the Champions League by beating them 8-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday. The goals for the Bavarians were scored by Thomas Muller (2), Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski, and to cap it off, Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho (2). Coutinho also played a big part in Lewandowski’s […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Champions League preview: Barcelona v Bayern Munich

Champions League preview: Barcelona v Bayern Munich 01:24

 Barcelona and Bayern Munich - the only previous winners left in the ChampionsLeague - go head to head in Friday's quarter-final. Take a look at the stats.

Lewandowski´s extraordinary but Messi´s from another planet – Vidal

 Arturo Vidal is well aware of the threat posed by Robert Lewandowski ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich, but remains...
SoccerNews.com


