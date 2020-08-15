Global  
 

Virat Kohli leads wishes on 74th Independence Day: God bless our great nation

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Team India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday took to social media as he led the wishes from cricket fraternity on the occasion of country's 74th Independence Day.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front...
News video: Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day

Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day 02:30

 India is set to celebrate nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at Delhi's Red Fort amid Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened in and around Red fort ahead of the event. Army, Navy, Air Force and security force personnel participated...

