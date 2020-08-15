Manchester United transfer decision made? Sheffield United have £18.5million bid accepted from Bournemouth for ‘Dean Henderson replacement’ Aaron Ramsdale
Saturday, 15 August 2020 () Sheffield United have had an £18.5m bid accepted by Bournemouth for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, talkSPORT understands. Ramsdale joined Bournemouth from the Blades for a bargain £1m in January 2017. United had an earlier bid of £12m rejected for Ramsdale. Sheffield United had a 15 per cent sell-on should Ramsdale be sold, but that will no […]
