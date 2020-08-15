Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola's starting XI as City face off against Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in the Champions League quarter finals Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola’s starting XI as City face off against Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in the Champions League quarter finals. The Citizens go into tonight’s one-off tie vying for a place in the Champions League semi finals where they will face Bayern Munich in what would be a mouth-watering […] 👓 View full article

