'Russia produces first batch of Covid vaccine'

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Russia said Saturday that it has produced the first batch of its coronavirus vaccine, after President Vladimir Putin announced it had been first in the world to approve a vaccine. Putin's announcement on Tuesday about the vaccine was met with caution from scientists and the World Health Organization who said it still needed a rigorous safety review.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown

Covid update: India's 10 lakh gap; New Zealand polls under cloud; WB lockdown 02:26

 From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shripad Yesso Naik is the fifth Union minister to test positive. Home minister...

