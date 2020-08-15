'Russia produces first batch of Covid vaccine'

Saturday, 15 August 2020 () Russia said Saturday that it has produced the first batch of its coronavirus vaccine, after President Vladimir Putin announced it had been first in the world to approve a vaccine. Putin's announcement on Tuesday about the vaccine was met with caution from scientists and the World Health Organization who said it still needed a rigorous safety review.
From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shripad Yesso Naik is the fifth Union minister to test positive. Home minister...
The owner of Grupo Insud, Hugo Sigman, confirmed through Radio Mitre that the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford in Argentina has already begun its production and will be ready by December..