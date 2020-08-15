Lionel Messi looks devastated in leaked dressing room photo after Barcelona’s 8-2 humiliation at hands of Bayern Munich Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Lionel Messi looked every bit a beaten man in the dressing room after Barcelona’s 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich on Friday night. The German champions humiliated Barca in their Champions League quarter-final, tearing them apart with four goals in each half. Thomas Muller struck first for the German champions before David Alaba’s own goal levelled […] 👓 View full article

