Lionel Messi looks devastated in leaked dressing room photo after Barcelona’s 8-2 humiliation at hands of Bayern Munich

talkSPORT Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Lionel Messi looked every bit a beaten man in the dressing room after Barcelona’s 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich on Friday night. The German champions humiliated Barca in their Champions League quarter-final, tearing them apart with four goals in each half. Thomas Muller struck first for the German champions before David Alaba’s own goal levelled […]
News video: Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon

Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon 00:56

 Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

