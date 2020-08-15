Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former India captain MS Dhoni retires from international cricket

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
One of India's biggest cricketing heroes, MS Dhoni has brought the curtain down on what has been a glittering international cricket career. His decision to retire from limited overs cricket brings to an end a 15 year golden run. Dhoni had quit Test cricket in December 2014 and there was intense speculation as to when the explosive wicket-keeper batsman will hang up his limited overs boots in international cricket.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 7-year-old girl emulates Dhoni's helicopter shot, impresses former India cricketers

7-year-old girl emulates Dhoni's helicopter shot, impresses former India cricketers 02:25

 A seven-year-old girl played the signature helicopter shot of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. The video of Pari Sharma was shared by former India opener Aakash Chopra. He also added his commentary in the 18 seconds video. Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar too took note of Pari's cricketing skills....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chaotic scenes at India airport after plane skids off runway and breaks into two, killing passengers [Video]

Chaotic scenes at India airport after plane skids off runway and breaks into two, killing passengers

A flight skid off the runway at the Kozhikode International airport in Karipur, India on late Friday (August 7) evening has caused chaos and fear for the fate of the 195 passengers on board the AIr..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:31Published
Watch how MS Dhoni's mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam [Video]

Watch how MS Dhoni's mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam

Former Indian Cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been an inspiration to many. His leadership skills have had an impact on people from all walks of life. Manipur’s Parikshit Thoudam is one of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:39Published
Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India [Video]

Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India

From suspension of international flights getting extended to European Union booking potential vaccine doses, here are the top updates on coronavirus. India extended the suspension of commercial..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published

Related news from verified sources

MS Dhoni retires from international cricket after storied career as India captain and wicketkeeper-batsman

 MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket after a long and successful career with India both as a captain and as a revered wicketkeeper-batsman.
Independent


Tweets about this