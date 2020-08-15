Former India captain MS Dhoni retires from international cricket
Saturday, 15 August 2020 () One of India's biggest cricketing heroes, MS Dhoni has brought the curtain down on what has been a glittering international cricket career. His decision to retire from limited overs cricket brings to an end a 15 year golden run. Dhoni had quit Test cricket in December 2014 and there was intense speculation as to when the explosive wicket-keeper batsman will hang up his limited overs boots in international cricket.
