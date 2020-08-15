Former India captain MS Dhoni retires from international cricket Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

One of India's biggest cricketing heroes, MS Dhoni has brought the curtain down on what has been a glittering international cricket career. His decision to retire from limited overs cricket brings to an end a 15 year golden run. Dhoni had quit Test cricket in December 2014 and there was intense speculation as to when the explosive wicket-keeper batsman will hang up his limited overs boots in international cricket. 👓 View full article

