Kent v Middlesex: Rain ruins first day of Bob Willis Trophy fixture

A UK man tried to play a round of golf only to be scuppered by extreme weather conditions on Thursday (August 13).
"After seven straight days of a heatwave across the south of England, finally the heavens break at West Malling Golf Club in Kent," Newsflare's filmer said. "First distant thunder,...
A professional stuntman proposed to his girlfriend - whilst on fire. Riky Ash (CORR), 52, asked his sweetheart to marry him as he was covered in flames spreading up his back and legs. Coronavirus nurse..