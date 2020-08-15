Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kent v Middlesex: Rain ruins first day of Bob Willis Trophy fixture

BBC Sport Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Bad light and persistent heavy rain restricted play to just 57 balls on the opening day of Kent's Bob Willis Trophy game with Middlesex at Canterbury.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Lightning round! Golfers battle extreme weather on Kent golf course

Lightning round! Golfers battle extreme weather on Kent golf course 02:10

 A UK man tried to play a round of golf only to be scuppered by extreme weather conditions on Thursday (August 13). "After seven straight days of a heatwave across the south of England, finally the heavens break at West Malling Golf Club in Kent," Newsflare's filmer said. "First distant thunder,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A professional stuntman proposed to his fiancée whilst being on fire [Video]

A professional stuntman proposed to his fiancée whilst being on fire

A professional stuntman proposed to his girlfriend - whilst on fire. Riky Ash (CORR), 52, asked his sweetheart to marry him as he was covered in flames spreading up his back and legs. Coronavirus nurse..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:18Published
Precious Pup Plays with the Rain [Video]

Precious Pup Plays with the Rain

Occurred on July 7, 2020 / Hueytown, Alabama, USA Info from Licensor: "This is Boone. He is an 8-month-old rescue. I work at a vet clinic and he was abandoned one day. He’s been with me ever since...

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:27Published
Watch Earth's 'boundary between night & day', captured by NASA astronaut [Video]

Watch Earth's 'boundary between night & day', captured by NASA astronaut

A NASA astronaut shared images of Earth from space. Bob Behnken captured the 'boundary between night & day'. Behnken has shared many Earth images, like the Saharan dust cloud. Behnken is aboard the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:28Published

Tweets about this