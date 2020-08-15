Global  
 

Packers sign DT Clark to four-year extension

FOX Sports Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Packers sign DT Clark to four-year extensionKenny Clark is staying with the Green Bay Packers after signing a new deal worth $70 million, with a $25 million signing bonus, Saturday
Packers sign Kenny Clark to extension that makes him highest-paid nose tackle in league history, per report

 Clark becomes the fourth-highest paid interior defensive lineman in the NFL
CBS Sports

Packers, Kenny Clark agree to four-year extension
Pro Football Talk

Source: Packers sign NT Clark to $70M extension

 Packers Pro Bowl nose tackle Kenny Clark will be the 12th-highest-paid defensive player in the NFL after signing a four-year, $70 million extension, a source...
ESPN


