Ross County 1-2 Dundee Utd: Pawlett & Clark net to end hosts unbeaten start Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Dundee United come back from a goal down to end Ross County's unbeaten start to the Scottish Premiership season in an entertaining contest in Dingwall. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this