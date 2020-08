2020 Mahindra Thar more versatile, better-equipped Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

MADE IN INDIA | Mahindra has revealed the second generation Thar. The launch and bookings for off-road capable SUV will commence on October 2. The new Mahindra Thar comes with two engine options- 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Take a look: 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this