Top 10 Ronnie O'Sullivan quotes as he plays World Snooker Championship final Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ronnie O'Sullivan is currently competing in the World Snooker Championship final against Kyren Wilson - and Daily Star Sport have taken a look at 10 of his greatest ever quotes Ronnie O'Sullivan is currently competing in the World Snooker Championship final against Kyren Wilson - and Daily Star Sport have taken a look at 10 of his greatest ever quotes 👓 View full article