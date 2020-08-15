Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Fairytale stuff’ – Andy King reflects on ‘unbelievable’ Leicester career after ending his 16-year spell with the Foxes

talkSPORT Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
The word ‘legend’ is an overused phrase in modern day football. One match-winning display or even just a year of consistent performances is seemingly enough for a player to be described in such glowing terms in this day and age. However, it wouldn’t be an understatement to place Andy King in such a high echelon. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this