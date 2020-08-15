‘Fairytale stuff’ – Andy King reflects on ‘unbelievable’ Leicester career after ending his 16-year spell with the Foxes Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The word ‘legend’ is an overused phrase in modern day football. One match-winning display or even just a year of consistent performances is seemingly enough for a player to be described in such glowing terms in this day and age. However, it wouldn’t be an understatement to place Andy King in such a high echelon. […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

