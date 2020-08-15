Global  
 

Pep Guardiola hits the deck in disbelief after Raheem Sterling misses open goal from six yards as Man City crash out of Champions League to Lyon

talkSPORT Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola crashed to the ground after Raheem Sterling missed an open goal in Man City’s 3-1 Champions League defeat to Lyon. Sterling somehow blasted over a Gabriel Jesus cross which would have brought City level in the 86th minute of the quarter-final tie. Guardiola could not believe it and fell to his knees as […]
