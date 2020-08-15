Global  
 

MS Dhoni quits international cricket; Suresh Raina follows suit

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Dhoni brought down the curtains on his international career, leaving most of his teammates stumped. Within minutes, his CSK and former India teammate Suresh Raina, too, announced his international retirement. Though Dhoni did not specify whether his announcement was only regarding international cricket, CSK sources indicated that both he and Raina would continue playing for the franchise at least till IPL’s 2021 edition.
 As Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, tributes poured in from the world of cricket. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Dhoni over his contribution to Indian cricket. Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote an emotional post on social media. Dhoni’s teammate R...

Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday, August 15. Dhoni, former Indian captain, has led India to various great victories under his captaincy. Dhoni has also served with the Indian..

Former Indian Cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been an inspiration to many. His leadership skills have had an impact on people from all walks of life. Manipur’s Parikshit Thoudam is one of..

Former India captain MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday today. He is regarded as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Dhoni led India in winning the first ever T20 World..

 Just a few minutes after India's most successful captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, out-of-favour batsman Suresh...
 Team India cricketer Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15). The 33-year-old decided to break his retirement...
