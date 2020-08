Andretti leads Indy 500 qualifying opener Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Marco Andretti headed an Andretti Autosport one-two-three-four on the first day of Indianapolis 500 qualifying, as Team Penske struggled, while Fernando Alonso could only manage 26th on the grid 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this