Barcelona face embarrassing payment to Liverpool if Philippe Coutinho wins Champions League… with Bayern Munich!

Saturday, 15 August 2020
Barcelona could face the embarrassing prospect of having to pay Liverpool £4.5million if Philippe Coutinho wins the Champions League this season… with Bayern Munich. Coutinho twisted the knife with two late goals against his parent club in Bayern’s huge 8-2 win over Barca last night, to knock them out of the Champions League quarter-finals. And […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon

Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon 00:56

 Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

